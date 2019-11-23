“Called Shane’s mother as I was helpless,” claims Veyil director Sarath Menen

Actor Shane Nigam and producer Joby George had recently engaged in a war of words when the former alleged that the producer had threatened to kill him. However, the filming of Veyil had resumed after both parties reached a compromise in the presence of the officials of the producers and the actors associations. A few days ago, Veyil was again in the news as it got stalled again due to Shane storming off the sets. Meanwhile, the actor’s manager told Onmanorama that Shane was forced to act until 2.30 am. He also added that they weren’t aware whether the producers association has banned the actor.

Meanwhile, a voice clip apparently sent by Shane to director Sarath is doing the rounds on the social media. Sarath now explains what exactly happened in the location of Veyil.

“Shane had been very uncooperative on the sets of the movie. He never came on time. Though the first day of shoot went well, Shane began arriving on the sets very late from the second day onwards. The entire set had been waiting from 4 am to film a scene that had to be shot early morning. However, Shane reached only after 6.30 am. Later I had to set up a separate frame for that scene. Similarly, there were scenes that had to be shot in the Viyyoor central jail. We have to get the permission to shoot in the jail, at least two weeks in advance. Shane was already informed that we were going to shoot the jail scenes and he had promised to reach on time. All of us were waiting for him from 2.30 pm onwards after arranging the sets. Shane reached the set at around 4 pm. We were allowed to shoot in the jail only until 5 pm. That day, we shot the jail scene within just the remaining 1 hour,” alleges the director.

When asked whether the crew had made Shane act continuously till 2.30 in the morning, Sarath said that the entire crew had been waiting for the actor from 8 o clock the previous night. Shane’s co actor Shine Tom Chacko had to leave for another set. Sarath alleged that Shane reached the set only by 10.30 pm even as Shine waited for him to film the combination scenes. “Everyone in the set was fed up with Shane arriving so late for the filming. The cinematographer is someone who has worked in Bollywood and he complained that it couldn’t continue like this. It was him who suggested that we could begin after talking to Shane about it. It was already past midnight when we were done speaking to Shane. The filming started only after it. That scene got completed only by 2.30 am. Shane was not forcefully made to act,” explains Sarath.

Sarath alleged that Shane would hardly be on the sets. He would act in a scene and then immediately retire to his caravan. Whenever the associate went and called him for the shot, Shane would further delay by saying that he would come after having a coffee or after eating something. Sarath said that the actor would meditate over the filmed scenes for hours which delayed shooting other scenes. He claimed that only one or two scenes would be completed on the days when Shane was on the sets. “The movie mostly has scenes with Shane in it. How can we complete the movie if he behaves like this? There are other actors too in this movie. The film portrays the various stages in the life of a man. So, particular looks have to be maintained for each time period. His co actors had to join other movies after completing Veyil. Many gave up other projects as they had to maintain particular looks for this movie. The artist who plays the female lead had been cooperating with this movie from February onwards, even by giving up her studies. This movie was supposed to be over in May. However, it got delayed due to all the controversies,” said Sarath.

Sarath claimed that he had to call Shane’s mother as he had become helpless. He said that Shane’s mother had promised to talk to the actor. “It was on the next day that he reached the sets and send the message which said, ‘Sarath is destroying the nature. It would claim its revenge one day’. Shane then took a bike that was on the set and left without saying anything. He still nurtures a grudge after the issues with producer Joby George. I had asked him a hundred times not to cut his hair as it would affect the continuity of the movie. However, he didn’t listen. I had to take part in the press meet along with producer Joby George. I had already informed Shane about it. I told him that if someone asks me anything I would only talk about the movie. Shane Nigam is an incredibly talented actor. But, how can I not complain if he continues to behave like this on a movie’s set? Am I not a human being?,” Sarath makes his stand clear.