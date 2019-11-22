Dulquer Salmaan as Kurup: Fans in awe of leaked pics from sets

The shoot of Dulquer Salmaan’s much awaited movie Kurup is progressing at various locales. The latest update is that the team is filming their current schedule in Dubai.

A few pictures from the sets have leaked online and it has Dulquer sporting a french beard and 80s’ hairdo, looking close to the real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup.

Kurup, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, started rolling a few months back and the first schedule was entirely shot in Kerala. The team was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat last week for the second schedule shooting.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sunny Wayne. Reportedly, Tovino Thomas might make a cameo appearance in the movie as Chacko, Sukumara Kurup's victim.

Aravind KS and Daniel Sayooj Nair have penned the script. Dulquer’s production banner Wayfarer Films is backing the film.