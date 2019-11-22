{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Dulquer Salmaan as Kurup: Fans in awe of leaked pics from sets

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Dulquer Salmaan in Kurup
The latest pics from the sets of 'Kurup'
SHARE

The shoot of Dulquer Salmaan’s much awaited movie Kurup is progressing at various locales. The latest update is that the team is filming their current schedule in Dubai.

A few pictures from the sets have leaked online and it has Dulquer sporting a french beard and 80s’ hairdo, looking close to the real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup.

View this post on Instagram

കുഞ്ഞിക്ക latest pic. Kurupp loading 🔥🔥 #uae #dqsalmaan #dq #dulquer #DulquerSalmaan #kunjikka #malayalee #malayalamtypography #malayalam #Mollywood #malayalamcinema #actorslife #actor #kollywood #bollywood #indian #mallureposts #malluwood #mallugram #keralagram #mallus #tiktok #kerala360 #keraladiaries #keralatourism #kerala🌴 #keralam #keralaphotography #video #dq_for_everyone😎😎😙😎😙🙂😎😎😉😍😉😎😉 🔰Stay tuned for more updates 😎😍😍 ♻support us for mores😊 ✅Follow ❤ 🔰FOLLOW FOR MORE NEW UPDATE 🔰 @dq_bhakthans_ 🔰 follow👇👇👇👇 INSTAGARAM DQ LATEST @dq_bhakthans_ @dq_bhakthans_ @dq_bhakthans_ @dq_bhakthans_ @dq_bhakthans_ @dq_bhakthans_

A post shared by ™️ ᴅǫ_ʙʜᴀᴋᴛʜᴀɴs_® [8.4K] (@dq_bhakthans_) on

Kurup, which features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role, started rolling a few months back and the first schedule was entirely shot in Kerala. The team was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat last week for the second schedule shooting.

View this post on Instagram

കുഞ്ഞിക്ക Latest Clicks @കുറുപ്പ് Location 😍 പറഞ്ഞതും അല്ല അറിഞ്ഞതും അല്ല, പറയാൻ പോകുന്നതാണ് കഥ.🔥 സ്വന്തം നിഴല് പോലും അറിയാത്ത കഥ🖤#kurup ഒരു കൊലകൊല്ലി ഐറ്റം Loading ആണ് 🔥🔥 Most Awaited Malayalam Movie 😎 @dqsalmaan @kurupmovie #SukumaraKurup 🅳🆀 ♡😎💪 #DQ 👉💖👈#Kunjikka 👉👉♥👈👈 #DQJinn 👻@dqsalmaan ❤#DQFans 😎 💥#DQFansClub☺#Dulquer 😎✌💪💪#DulquerSalmaan 😎 #OurJinn😘😎👏 #YouthIcon 👦 #SouthIndian 👏👏#FanFollowing✌😘#DulquerSalmaan 🌟😎🔥#DQ 💙#Reason #Lady 👀 #LivingTheLife 👌💟 #LiveLike ✌#DQ 💟 #Enjoylife 💪💪 #dqdieheartz ❣#awsomenessoverloded #dqprinceofmollywood 😘😎 #dqdieheartz 💥 #dq_die_heartz ✨🔰#teamdieheartz 🅳🆀__🅳🅸🅴__🅷🅴🅰🆁🆃🆉✌👉 Stay tuned for more updates 🔄 🅳🆄🅻🆀🆄🅴🆁🆂🅰🅻🅼🅰🅰🅽 🅵🅰🅽🆂 🅲🅻🆄🅱 ⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪ Support us for more👍 Follow👉👉👇👇 👉💥@dq_die_heartz 😎@dq_die_heartz 👈👈👈👈 👉👉💥@dq_die_heartz 😎@dq_die_heartz👈👈👈 👉👉👉💥@dq_die_heartz 😎@dq_die_heartz👈👈 👉👉👉👉💥@dq_die_heartz 😎@dq_die_heartz 👈

A post shared by kunjikka Fans Official🔰 (@dq_die_heartz) on

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sunny Wayne. Reportedly, Tovino Thomas might make a cameo appearance in the movie as Chacko, Sukumara Kurup's victim.

Aravind KS and Daniel Sayooj Nair have penned the script. Dulquer’s production banner Wayfarer Films is backing the film.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES