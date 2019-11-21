{{head.currentUpdate}}

Sreelakshmi Sreekumar's Hindu wedding pictures are finally here

Actress and TV host Sreelakshmi Sreekumar and Jijin Jahangir got officially married on Sunday. The couple had a wedding as per Muslim tradition which was followed by another wedding as per Hindu rituals on Wednesday. A few photos from the wedding has surfaced online and is doing the rounds.

While the muslim wedding saw her in a cream colour lehenga, with intricate threadwork and red coloured dupatta. On the other hand, the groom wore a suit and a bow.

Also read: Sreelakshmi's wedding was Jagathy Sreekumar's dream: Kala opens up on daughter's big day

 

For the Hindu wedding, Sreelakshmi slayed it in a red saree all decked up in gold and the groom was spotted in a golden colour kurta.

Her make up artist Unni had shared a few photos and wishing the newly wedding a happy married life.

The duo looked like a dream in their wedding pictures. The lovebirds met in Kochi around five years back. Their friendship turned into a long-lasting relationship after the two fell in love. Jahangir is a Dubai-based commercial pilot.

Sreelakshmi is the daughter of actor Jagathy Sreekumar and Kala.

