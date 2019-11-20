Pic Talk: When Nazriya visited Dulquer's daughter

Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim is a cute star without a doubt and her social media pics are a proof. Each time she posts something on her social media platform, it goes viral and netizens can't stop raving about her.

Nazriya Nazim has always stated that she considers Dulquer Salmaan as her brother and that she also maintains a very close friendship with Dulquer's wife, Amal Sufiya.

Earlier, in an interview given to a radio channel, Dulquer Salmaan funnily stated that Nazriya Nazim visits his home almost every day, like how little kids go to play school. Going by his words, Fahadh Faasil drops Nazriya in Dulquer's house every morning and picks her in the evening. The actress spends time with her best friend Amal, and the duo will go for shopping or watch films together.

And recently, in one such instance, Nazriya and Amal were seen sharing fun-filled moments together. A photo of Nazriya with Dulquer's little one is doing rounds on social media.

On workfront, both Nazriya and Fahadh will be seen together in upcoming Anwar Rasheed movie Trance. The first look poster had already gone viral.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is currently shooting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, shooting for Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie will feature Dulquer alongside Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the real-life story of Sukumara Kurup.