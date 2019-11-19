Noorin, Akshay launch movie by making Vellayappams

In what may sound as a unique attempt, the upcoming movie starring Noorin Sherif and Akshay Radhakrishnan was launched by making Vellayappam.

The movie titled Velleppam was launched at an event held in Kochi.

Directed by Praveen Raj Pookkadan, the script is by debutant Jeevan Lal. The event saw the presence of a few celebs including director Anil Radhakrishnan Menon.

After the first look poster was revealed, the director and the lead stars were seen making appams.

Shine Tom Chacko, Naslen, Leona Lishoy, and Sreejith Ravi are also part of the cast. The film which will be shot mainly in Thrissur.