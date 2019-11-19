IFFI 2019 to kick off in Goa tomorrow

The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be held in Panji, Goa from November 20-28, 2019.

The opening ceremony will be hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. Indian cinema superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, who are set to grace the launch, will be honoured at the event.

The opening film is director Goran Paskaljevic's 'Despite the Fog', an Italian drama, and it will be screened after the official inauguration at 7 pm.

Helmed by one of Europe's most remarkable directors, Goran Paskaljevic, the Italian film "Despite the Fog" awaits you post the Inaugural Ceremony of #IFFI2019 as the Opening Film of the festival.



IFFI 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of the 50th International Film Festival of India. Part of the Jury at IFFI 2019 are French filmmaker Robin Campillo, also on the Cannes 2019 International Jury; Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang, Scottish filmmaker- writer and cinematographer Lynne Ramsay, and eminent Bollywood filmmaker Ramesh Sippy.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, Manu Ashokan’s Uyare and TK Rajeev Kumar’s Kolaambi are the three Malayalam feature films at the Indian panorama.

Join notable film makers @VigneshShivN, @AdityaDharFilms and Manu Ashokan as they talk about the struggles in the industry during "Emerging Filmmakers of India" session with @baradwajrangan on the 24th at 6.30pm, Maquinez 1

South stars Vijay Devarakonda, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandana and Nithya Menen are said to make an appearance at the festival.

The prestigious film festival is organised by the Government of India every year, an initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and managed by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG).