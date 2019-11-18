Why did Vijay Sethupathi turn down Kamal Haasan's offer to work in Indian 2?

Ungal Naan, a celebratory event marking 60 years of Kamal Haasan in Indian cinema was held in Chennai on November 17.

Apart from hundreds of fans, celebs including Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Sivakumar, Vadivelu, Prabhu, Nasser, Sarath Kumar, Padupathi, Sathyaraj, Ambika, Radha, Manisha Koirala, Tamannaah, directors KS Ravikumar, SP Muthuraman, Mani Ratnam, PA Ranjith, Shankar, Mari Selvaraj, music director Devi Sri Prasad were among those present for the show.

While many celebs who attended the event spoke about Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi revealed something that shocked the fans. He talked about getting an offer to work with the Ulaganayagan in Indian 2.

According to Vijay Sethupathi, he was approached to play a role in Indian, but he could not accept the offer. Fans were quite taken back and were curious to know the reason. However, Vijay Sethupathi did not reveal the reason and instead requested Kamal Haasan to give him one more opportunity to work with him.

Well, reports are now rife that Vijay Sethupathi had faced date issues to accept Indian 2 as he already have one with Thalapathy Vijay and is reportedly said to be part of an Aamir Khan-starrer as well.

Rumours are also rife that Vijay Sethupathi might have received the offer to play the role of a villain which demanded quite sometime for shoot.

Indian 2 also has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Vijay Sethupathi had earlier worked with Rajinikanth in Petta.