Aamir Khan makes an impressive 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Superstar Aamir Khan on Monday unveiled his look from "Laal Singh Chaddha".

He shared his look on Twitter while introducing himself as: "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha."

The actor looks simple and innocent in a pink and grey check shirt and grey trousers with a powder pink turban. He can also be seen sporting a long beard.

The image currently has 2.7K Retweets and 30.1K Likes.

Aamir's fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the actor's look.

One wrote: "300cr on the way. Best of luck laal singh chaddha."

Another said: "Sir Leave No Stone Unturned to make #LaalSinghChaddha a C-L-A-S-S-I-C."

A user called "Laal Singh Chaddha" Aamir's masterpiece.

The film is an adaptation of "Forrest Gump", Robert Zemeckis' multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

The actor will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Apparently, Aamir has lost 20 kilos to play the younger version of his title role of "Laal Singh Chaddha".

Directed by Advait Chandan of "Secret Superstar" fame, and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will release on Christmas 2020.