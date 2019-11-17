Abrid Shine's The Kung Fu Master to hit theatres in January

After the realistic campus film Poomaram, Malayalam filmmaker Abrid Shine has turned into the action mode. His next film is titled The Kung Fu Master.

The film, said to be an action drama, was shot in the Himalayan valleys. It will be released in January. Neeta Pillai, who debuted with Poomaram, is the female lead in The Kung Fu Master. Jiji Scaria plays the male lead.

Both Neeta and Jiji had gone through hectic training in martial arts for the film.

"My first film 1983 was based on my life experiences while Action Hero Biju and Poomaram were about what I had seen in my life. Unlike these films, Kung Fu Master is absolutely a fictitious story. I have been inspired by the action scenes in the films of Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee to make this film. It will be a very pleasant entertainer," Shine said about his new film.

Director Major Ravi's son Arjun handles the camera. K R Mithun is the editor. The film is bankrolled by Shibu Thekkumpuram.