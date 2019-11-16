{{head.currentUpdate}}

Pic talk: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn bonding with Boney & Khushi Kapoor

Vignesh Shivn, Nayanthara, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn met producer Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor recently in New York. And looks that they spent some quality time dinning together.

Vignesh Shivn himself shared the photo and fans are quite excited.

Rumours are now rife that Boney Kapoor might have met Nayanthara to convince her to be part of his next flick, Valimai. The movie stars Ajith in the lead. However, nothing has been confirmed officially yet.

Sharing the photo, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Pleasant dinner moments @taodowntown #newyork #manhattan @khushikapoor_official #boneykapoor #nayanthara #taodowntownnyc #taodowntown #newyorkcity (sic)"

The pics are now doing the rounds on social media. Nayanathara was seen in a striking black dress.

Interestingly, it's Nayanthara's birthday on November and buzz is that Vignesh has planned a grand celebration for his lady love.

