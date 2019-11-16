My daughters are my driving force in life: Dileep

Actor Dileep is on a roll. While his latest Jack and Daniel has hit the screens on Friday, he is gearing up for a couple of movies as well.

According to him, though troubles have come his way, he chose to overcome it thinking about his family. In one of the recent interviews, when asked his new phase of life as a father to two daughters, Dileep said, “Both my daughters are my reason to move ahead in life.”

Dileep further mentioned that he is extremely attached to his family and that he has always wished the best for others as well.

“Many people have pointed fingers at me at many instances without knowing the truth,” he said.

Talking about his daughters, he was quoted as saying, “My elder daughter is doing her second year MBBS and Mahalakshmi has just turned one. Someone recently asked me why do I look young, it’s because when there’s someone young in the family, you become young yourself.”

Dileep recently shared the first picture of his daughter as she turned one. Dileep took to social media and introduced his daughter Mahalakshmi to the world. Dileep married Kavya Madhavan in 2016 and this is his second marriage after he parted ways from his first wife, actress Manju Warrier.

While talking about his relationship with Mammootty and Mohanlal in yet another interview, Dileep revealed that the duo are very close to him.

Mammootty and Dileep

Dileep shared that he can never forget Mohanlal as it would mean erasing cinema from his life. About Mammootty, he said that he used to share his sorrows and happiness with megastar and he had been with him through his thick and thin.