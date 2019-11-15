{{head.currentUpdate}}

Spotted: Parvathy, Vijay Sethupathi & Vijay Deverakonda with B-town!

It was a million dollar moment when South stars Parvathy, Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay Deverakonda came together to strike a pose with Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manoj Bajpayee.

The celebrities recently attended a media event in Mumbai where they discussed cinema. Before attending the event, they all clicked several pictures that are now trending online. Among a series of photographs, it was one particular group picture that has drawn maximum attention.

In the image, all the stars come together for a quick photo-op, smiles intact on their faces.

Parvathy looked stunning in her black and white floral dress while Vijay Sethupathi was seen in a simple shirt. Ranveer is seen donning a funky look, wearing a red-and-white checked shirt and hat. Deepika looks ethereal in a red dress while Alia wore a vibrant top. Ayushmann, Manoj and Vijay Deverakonda kept up simple and classy.

The netizens are going gaga over the picture with a few commenting that 'they all should feature together in a film' and we can't agree more.

