Karthi, Jyotika to star in Jeethu Joseph's Tamil film Thambi

The first-look poster of director Jeethu Joseph's latest Tamil film Thambi was released on Friday. The film will have Karthi and Jyotika in the lead roles. This is the first time the two actors will be sharing screen space.

Actor Suriya, who is Karthi's brother and Jyotika's husband, posted the first-look on his social media platforms.

The poster shows one half of Karthi and Jyotika’s faces in the backdrop of a police car in the middle of a foggy road. Thambi will also star Sathyaraj, Malayalam actor Anson Paul, Nikhila Vimal and Ammu Abhirami.

The film will release in December. Govind Vasantha will compose music and RD Rajasekar will handle the cinematography. The film is jointly bankrolled by Viacom 18 and Parallel Minds Productions.

Thambi is Jeethu Joseph's second Tamil outing after the Kamal Haasan-starrer Papanasam, a remake of Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam.

Karthi's last release Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was a box office success. Karthi is currently working on Sultan with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Jyotika was last seen in Jackpot alongside Revathy.

Jeethu Joseph's Bollywood film The Body is slated to release on December 13. Inspired by the Spanish thriller El cuerpo, the film follows a police officer’s search for a body gone missing from a morgue. The film has Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in the lead roles.