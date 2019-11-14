Deepika, Ranveer seek Lord Venkateswara's blessings on 1st anniversary

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started celebrations of their first wedding anniversary on November 14 by visiting Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Deepika wore a red saree with gold zari work, Ranveer looks dapper in a bandhgala beige sherwani. He teamed it with a red silk dupatta with zari border.

Deepika took to Instagarm on Thursday and shared a photo of the visit on Instagram, where the couple can be seen posing candidly in front of the temple.

"As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh," Deepika Padukone captioned.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deepika had shared a photo of her husband on Instagram story, where Ranveer is seen sitting with a mask on his face and his hair in a steamer, as part of his beauty preparation for their first anniversary.

Fans wished the couple after seeing the temple visit photo on social media.

"Happy wedding anniversary deepveer," wrote a fan.

Another wrote: "Happy wedding Aniversary my fav couple". Another fan commented, "Always be happy, best couple in the world". Another comment read, "Nice couple made for each other".

The star couple had tied the knot on November 14 last year at Lake Como in Italy.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer, who stars as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83, which narrates the tale of India's first World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.