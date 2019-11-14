Arvind Swami's new look as MGR for Jayalalitha biopic out

Aravind Swami is all set to don the role of MGR in upcoming Jayalalitha’s biopic Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut.

Though the details regarding the A L Vijay directorial have been kept under wraps, the first look of Aravind Swami has surfaced online.

Well, Arvind Swami's transformation will surprise you, as the actor is seen in a clean shaven look for the role. And like always, he looks stylish and dapper in this look.

This movie will be releasing in all major languages and produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

Aravind Swami's new look

Touted to be a multi-lingual project, Thalaivi’s cinematographer is Vishal Vittal while GV Prakash Kumar will don the role of music composer for the movie. Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad has co-written the script.

The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

