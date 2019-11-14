How Amala Paul turns a 'mass' hero in Adho Andha Paravai Pola teaser

Remember the popular song from MG Ramchandran's evergreen film, Aayirathil Oruvan. The title of Amala Paul's latest movie is taken from the former and looks like the film is a chilling survival drama.

Set in a forest, the over 1-minute long video shows Amala Paul's character stuck in the jungle and how she fights the bad guys and even gets involved with a tiger.

The one interesting aspect of the teaser is that it does not have a single dialogue and the narrative is shown through intriguing visuals and thumping BGM.

By the end of the visual, we are left with a shocking moment as we witness Amala Paul falling into a mud-filled pond only to see her helping out someone else and we are clueless as to what forms the plot.

In short, Amala has done what usualy 'mass' heroes does in their action flicks reminding us even the Mohanlal-starrer Pulimurugan. It's very rarely that an actress gets to do such a meaty role and the teaser has definetly raised the curiosity among movie buffs. Kudos to Amala Paul for choosing such scripts that definetly raises her bar as an actress.

Directed by Vinoth K.R and produced by Century International Films, the music of the film has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Interestingly, Amala Paul was last seen in similar survival thriller Aadai and had fetched rave reviews for her performance and with this she is expected to come out with stunning performance yet again.