Prithviraj to team up with Lal Jose for next

Prithviraj will join hands with director Lal Jose for his next. The actor himself had shared the news on the sets on his upcoming movie Ayyappanum Koshyum helmed by Sachy.

Prithviraj and Lal Jose had earlier delivered hits like Classmates and Ayalum Njanum Thammil and it will be interesting to see the duo coming together after a while.

The yet-to-be titled project will be scripted by G Prageesh, who recently wrote the script for Lal Jose movie 41.

In a video Prithviraj is seen saying that the movie will be on a big scale and he can't reveal further details at the moment.

Prithviraj was last seen in Brother's Day which marked the debut of Kalabhavan Shajohn as director. His next immediate release will be Driving License which is helmed by Jean Paul Lal alias Lal Jr. Prithviraj is bankrolling the project under his home banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. The script for Driving License has been penned by Sachy.





41, which released last week starring Biju Menon in the lead is running in theaters successfully.