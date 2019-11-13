Divya Unni's latest photoshoot will leave you awestruck

Actress Divya Unni has been away from the limelight since quite sometime. Though away, the star has made sure to keep her fans and followers updated about her.

And her latest photoshoot will definitely win your heart. Dressed in a red-maroon saree, the actress has made heads turn with her good looking expressions and her intense eyes.

Divya Unni looked nothing like a beautiful dream come true in the misty photoshoot held on the premises of Athirapally waterfalls. The photographs had garnered attentin on social media and it were taken by Nithin Narayanan.

Of late, Divya was seen performing at various centres across Kerala as part of Soorya festival 2019.

Starting her Bharathnatyam dance training at the age of three, Divya went on to act in about 50 films.

Currently, she is serving as the director of Sreepadam School of Arts in Houston, Texas in United States.

