{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Divya Unni's latest photoshoot will leave you awestruck

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Divya Unni
Divya Unni's latest photoshoot
SHARE

Actress Divya Unni has been away from the limelight since quite sometime. Though away, the star has made sure to keep her fans and followers updated about her.

And her latest photoshoot will definitely win your heart. Dressed in a red-maroon saree, the actress has made heads turn with her good looking expressions and her intense eyes.

View this post on Instagram

#makingvideo Shoot with Divya unni #nithinnarayananphotography Happy moments @divyaaunni click_india_click #clickstogallery #photography_love # #photography_love #photoshoot #photoofday #photographersoninstagram #photographers_of_india #photographers_hub #photooftheweek #indiaphotographyclub #instaphoto #photographyworld #uniquephotographyclub #keralaweddingphotography #keralamodel #kerala360 #keralagodsowncountry #keralavibes #keralawedding #keralaweddings @keraleeyar_ @great_kerala @keralasoulmedia @keralaphotos @kerala_photo_graphy_lover @kerala_gramss @keralaportfolio @kerala_snapss @keralawedding_styles @kerala_wedding_trends @keralaweddingstyles @clickstogallery @click_and_tag @nte_click @nte_padam @freak_of_kerala @freak_off.kerala @keralaweddingz @keralahubofficial

A post shared by Nithin Narayanan (@nithinnarayanan_) on

Divya Unni looked nothing like a beautiful dream come true in the misty photoshoot held on the premises of Athirapally waterfalls. The photographs had garnered attentin on social media and it were taken by Nithin Narayanan.

Of late, Divya was seen performing at various centres across Kerala as part of Soorya festival 2019.

View this post on Instagram

#backinhouston after the #sooryafestival2019 #parampara #tour . Grateful to all the hosts of various cities for their #hospitality and #excellent eventorganizing #thankful for all the #pressandmedia for the coverage and support #sinceregratitude to all #photographers for sharing the pictures promptly. Pranams to all rasikas of Kerala for the love and support. #pranams and #gratitude to dear #sooryakrishnamoorthy sir for this opportunity to be part of #sooryaparamparafestival #2019 #thankyou #sooryaparamparafamily- Avitis Soorya Nenmara , Soorya Sargakshetra Changanassery, Gurupavanesha Soorya Guruvayoor, Soorya Trivandrum .please swipe for the press articles of Soorya Parampara performance at various cities

A post shared by Divyaa Unni (@divyaaunni) on

Starting her Bharathnatyam dance training at the age of three, Divya went on to act in about 50 films.

Currently, she is serving as the director of Sreepadam School of Arts in Houston, Texas in United States.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES