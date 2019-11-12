Samantha to play negative role in second season of 'The Family Man'

Actress Samantha is all set to make her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man' series starring Manoj Bajpai.

According to reports, the makers of 'The Family Man' had met the actress in Hyderabad, and narrated the script which she liked.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sundeep Kishan, The Family Man, is a spy thriller that had 10 episodes in season one, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September. While the first season saw Neeraj Madhav in a grey shaded role, reports are rife that Samantha has been roped in to play an antagonist's character in the second season of the series.

According to sources, half the shoot for season 2 has been wrapped up already. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the first season of the series revolved around a middle-class man, working for National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier, in an interview, Samantha had herself revealed that she's in for experimentation and was interested in doing web series. “I have no qualms of taking up something unconventional and interesting. On digital platforms, content is the king and there’s so much fun being a part of the original stuff,” she had said in an interview.

But with she taking up a negative role, fans are concerned if it will affect her image.

Meanwhile, Samantha will reprise the role of Trisha, in the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96, opposite Sharwanand which will hit the screens by December.