Mammootty's 'Mamaangam' look for 'Vanitha' cover will shock you!

Kochi: Over the years, we have seen megastar Mammootty in various roles. And all of them he has done with poise and elan. As part of Mamaangam promotions, he was seen gracing the cover page of popular Malayalam magazine 'Vanitha'.

Interestingly, the photo has him with feminine features including long hair, ear studs and a rudraksh chain on neck. This is probably the first time the actor is seen posing with such characteristics for a photoshoot.

The photo is doing the rounds on social media and netizens have been taken aback with the brave and bold move by the star icon.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is awaiting the release of Mamaangam which will hit the screens in December. He has also Shylock and One in his kitty.