Mukesh Ambani hosts niece's pre-wedding bash, stars galore

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia is in celebration mode yet again. It was Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani’s sister, Nina Kothari’s daughter, Nayantara Kothari’s pre-wedding bash. The billionaire heiress is all set to get married to KK Birla’s grandson, Shamit Bhartia and for the same, Nayantara’s mother, Nina and brother Mukesh Ambani had thrown a lavish bash for the soon-to-be-wed.

Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended the gala function.

Aishwarya and Abhishek stunned in red anarkali and black suit. Shah Rukh was seen without wife Gauri and looked dashing in his black suit.

While Bollywood celebrities were giving festive goals with their stunning outfits, the Ambani ladies - Isha, Shloka and Radhika Merchant, opted for Anamika Khanna ensembles and made everyone's head turn at the event.

Well, it is to be noted that Nayantara and Shamit’s wedding is finally taking place, 6 years after their engagement.