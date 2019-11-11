Learnt lot of things from Mammootty: Prachi Tehlan

Actress Prachi Tehlan, who got a chance to work with Mammootty in the upcoming film Mamaangam, says it was a dream come true for her to share screen space with the Malayalam cinema doyen.

"Working with Mammootty sir was like a dream come true. He is one of the most respected actors of our country - an actor who has worked in more than 400 films in his approximately 50 years long career. Besides, he is a wonderful human being and is immensely humble.

"There were a lot of things that I learned from him, such as discipline, punctuality, motivating co-actors on the sets, being high-on-energy all the time and simplicity in talking. He is extremely down to earth and he shows the same amount of respect and love to all the actors," Prachi said.

Set in the 17th century, Mamaangam is directed by M Padmakumar is based on the medieval fair by the same name, which was celebrated every 12 years from 800 AD to 1755 AD.

Prachi made her film debut with Punjabi film Arjan opposite Roshan Prince, directed by Manduip Singh. She was also seen essaying a starring role in Bailaras opposite Binnu Dhillon.

Becoming an actor was never on Prachi's dream list.

"Acting just happened out of the blue. It was never planned. I got an offer on my facebook fan page because I suited the character well the producers were looking for. They convinced me to come to Mumbai for a look test and selected me," she said.

"I was working for Accenture as a consultant when this offer landed. I became an actor in 3 days. I shifted to Mumbai, resigned from Accenture and ended up in a profession which was absolutely new for me. I took it as an opportunity to go something good in life."