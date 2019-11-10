Mohanlal's Big Brother not for Christmas release?

Mohanlal will not have a Christmas release this year with the release of Big Brother reportedly being postponed to January 2020.

The movie, directed by Siddique, was earlier slated for release in December. Reports said the makers of the movie have decided to postpone its release.

The film's final schedule is being shot in Kochi. Mohanlal is expected to join the sets soon as he winds up his short vacation in New Zealand along with wife Suchitra.

Mammootty-starrer Shylock, Prithviraj’s Driving Licence and Dileep’s My Santa are slated for Christmas release.