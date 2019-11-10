When CM Mammootty met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

It must have been a moment of warmth and camaraderie when actor Mammootty met Kerala Chief Minister at the latter's office recently.

A picture of the meeting was shared by Pinarayi on his Facebook page on Sunday.

"Shri Mammootty visited me at my office. He found time for the visit amid the shooting for a film," Pinarayi captioned the photo.

Interestingly, Mammootty is playing the role of Kerala chief minister in his latest film titled One, which is on the floor. The character is titled Kadakkal Chandran.

One is directed by Santhosh Viswanathan who debuted with the spoof Chirakodinja Kinakkal. Hit combo Sanjay-Bobby is writing the script. Director Ranjith, Joju George, Shankar ramakrishnan, Salim Kumar, Murali Gopy and Gayathri Arun are among the starcast.

Actor Ahaana Krishna's sister Ishaani Krishna is debuting with the film.

Mammootty had last year acted as late Andhra Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in the Telugu biopic Yatra.