Malayalam film Elam wins global honours

Malayalam film Elam has won three awards at an international monthly competition.

The film, directed by Vinod Krishna, won the Grand Jury Award for the first-time producer at the Italy-based Oniros Film Awards' October edition. Vinod and Sunil George won the honourable mention for first-time director and costume designing respectively.

Earlier, the film had won the Prisma award for best director and producer. The film will be screened at the Rome festival in January.

Thampi Antony, Kavitha Nair and Roshan N G are the main actors.

Vinod Krishna

Elam was proiduced by Jaya Menon, Shiji Mathew and Vinayan Nair under the banner of Ego Planet Productions. The film is based on a short story of the same title by Vinod. Tharun Bhasker has handled the camera.

Ramesh Narayan has composed music for the lyrics penned by Ajish Dasan. Bijibal has composed the background score.

The film narrates the incidents that take place in a bar in a day.