Winners of Mazhavil Manorama D5 Junior announced at grande finale

The winners of D5 Junior, the popular dance reality show, were announced during the grand finale aired on Mazhavil Manorama.

Malayalam actor Dileep graced the finale which was telecasted on Sunday.

Chaithik emerged the winner in the show and took home a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, the first runner-up Anamika got Rs 2 lakh.

The other finalists Kasinathan, Diya, Aaryan and Lakshmi will get Rs 50,000 each.

Priyamani and Neeraj Bavlecha who were the judges of the earlier season of the dance show were also present for the grand finale.

Dance master Prasanna Sujit, actress Miya and dancer-turned-actress Paris Laxmi were the judges of the current season.

The fifth season of the popular dance reality show 'D 4 Dance' went on-air from April 6. The show featured 16 contestants between the age of 7-12.