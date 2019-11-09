Not just a thriller, Kamala has a love track too!

The new trailer of Aju Varghese-starrer Kamala has been released online. And the latest video of the Ranjith Sankar directorial suggests that apart from some thrilling moments, there lies a strong love tale as well.

The video features Aju and lead actress Ruhani Sharma where the later is seen talking about love and it's three stages. Though we get to hear the first and second stage as physical and psychological, the third is left as such. Looks like, it was the director's statement to find the third stage in theaters itself.

Well, with intriguing posters and trailers, the movie turns out to be one anticipated flicks to look forward to.

The film comes with the tagline, ‘One beautiful puzzle. 36 hours.’

Anand Madhusoodanan has composed the music to the lyrics written by himself. The film has been shot by Shehnad Jalal and is edited by Adil N Ashraf.

Ranjith is producing the film under his own banner Dreams N Beyond.