Kamal Haasan picks Fahadh Faasil as one of his favourite actors

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil is one of the favourite actors of legend Kamal Haasan. The actor revealed his favourite list on the occasion of his birthday recently.

The grand celebration was held at his birthplace Paramakudi in southern Tamil Nadu, where he engaged in an exhaustive interactive session with media.

While interacting with the journalists, Kamal was asked about his favourite from the current league of actors. Though he refused to name anyone from the Tamil film industry, he picked Fahadh Faasil from Malayalam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shashank Arora from Hindi.

“I want all the good actors to be my successors. If you ask me to name an actor in Tamil, I will never do that. But in the neighbouring state of Kerala, Fahadh Faasil is my favourite. In Hindi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who used to work as my assistant in ‘Hey Ram’ is quite impressive and then there is this young actor Shashank Arora, who got the facial features similar to Nagesh, is doing a commendable job,” he was quoted as saying.

Apart from movies, he also spoke about politics and socio-economic problems that the country is currently going through.

On Friday, Kamal Haasan along with Rajinikanth unveiled the statue of his Guru K Balachander at the new office of Raaj Kamal Films in Chennai.

On November 17, Ilaiyaraaja will pay a musical tribute to Kamal Haasan titled 'Ungal Naan' at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.