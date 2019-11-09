Suraj Venjaramoodu, Venkitesh team up for 'Higuita'

Suraj Venjaramoodu is set to play the lead with Venkitesh for a new film titled Higuita.

The title of the project was announced recently Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir and Sunny Wayne sharing the poster on their respective social media pages.

The story, screenplay, dialogues and direction is done by debutant Hemanth G Nair. Fazil Nazer is the cinematographer while the editing will be helmed by Praseed Narayanan.

Bobby Tharian and Sajith Amman are jointly producing the movie under the banner of 2nd Half Production.

Suraj Venjaramoodu after impressing with hs roles in 'Android Kunjappan and Finals is expected to deliver yet another performance oriented role. On the other hand, Venkitesh aka Venki who got a big break through Mazhavil Manorama's 'Nayika Nayakan' show will be playing a pivotal role in the film. He will be seen in Vidhu Vincent movie Stand Up which is slated to hit screens this month.