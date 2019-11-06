KL Rahul shares an adorable picture with Athiya Shetty, makes relationship official

Athiya Shetty celebrated her birthday recently and the actress has been receiving many winsome birthday wishes from everyone. But one wish that has managed to catch all the attention was from her rumored beau cricketer KL Rahul.

Rahul shared a photo where the duo are seen in a loved up candid pose presumably taken at a cafe. Rahul's gaze is stuck on Athiya as she is seen laughing her heart out.

Buzz has it that Athiya Shetty has been dating cricketer KL Rahul for a while. But the two choose to remain silent about their relationship but it seems that their social media PDA is finally making it official.

On workfront, Athiya is currently gearing up for the release of Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Athiya Shetty made her acting debut with the 2015 movie Hero. Athiya also featured in Mubarakan and featured in the special song Tere Naal Nachna from Nawabzaade.

