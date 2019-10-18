Anupama Parameswaran looks simply gorgeous in Vanitha photoshoot

Anupama Parameswaran is not the old Premam girl with curly looks and shyness. Her latest photoshoot with Vanitha is proof that the actress has come a long way.

Anupama graced the cover photo of the popular Malayalam magazine and sizziled in her swimming pool shoot. Her raven tresses and dew makeup with glossy lips completed her look for the shoot. The shoot was helmed by renowned photographer Shyam Babu.

In the video, she was seen explaining regarding the shoot by the cameraman who himself was in water along with Anuapama.

Anupama enjoys a strong social media presence with 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

On work front, she was last seen in Telugu movie 'Rakshasudu'. Currently, she is filming a romantic-drama Tamil movie, co-starring Atharva in the lead role. She is also part of Malayalam movie 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' which is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films Production. She had assisted the movie and will also be seen in a pivotal role along with Nikhila Vimal, Anu Sithara and Jacob Gregory.