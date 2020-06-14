Work-Near-Home: IT parks-Kerala launches survey to ascertain demand for workspaces in post COVID-19 era

Thiruvananthapuram: With workspaces getting reimagined amid the Covid-19 pandemic, IT Parks-Kerala is all set to modify the state into a major global digital hub that offers efficient, uninterrupted and productive work.

It has launched a survey to ascertain the demand and expectations of professionals and organisations as part of its #Move2Kerala campaign.

The online survey, available at https://bit.ly/2UB2Ezr. addresses the workforce and entrepreneurs and takes into account the growing trend of re-imagining the workspace that began before the upheaval triggered by the pandemic, with establishments recognizing the potential, including economic advantages, of remote working and work from home.

"This survey seeks to gauge the interest and scope of co-working spaces in Kerala to facilitate an effective mix of work-near-home and work-from-home for professionals in various co-working spaces being planned by Technopark", M Sivasankar, Principal Secretary, Electronics and IT, said in a release.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured seamless high-width Internet connection for IT sector employees working from home due to restrictions caused by the pandemic.

He had also suggested that companies create "work-sharing benches" to pool their human resources.

Catering to the demands of home-bound professionals and entrepreneurs, the state has plans to create a network of virtual and physical work-near-home co-working spaces.

The IT sector of Kerala is all set to receive a big boost with the commissioning of Kerala Fibre Optic Network, K-Fon, by end of this year.

"The Kerala model is already known across the world for being resilient against natural calamities and pandemics, and is considered one of the safest destinations.

The working spaces being offered by Kerala are the most ideal and conducive as they lay great emphasis on environmental and sustainable parameters", Sasi Pilachery Meethal, CEO of IT Parks said.

The demand for co-working space is set to go up substantially with a steep increase in the number of start- ups, especially in advanced sectors like space technology, robotics, Artificial Intelligence and data analytics, he said.

IT Parks-Kerala comprises Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark, Kochi and Cyberpark, Kozhikode.