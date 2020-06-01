New Delhi: Prices of non-subsidised gas cylinders were increased on Monday in India, following global hike in liquified petroleum gas (LPG) prices.

The rate of gas cylinders for domestic use has risen by Rs 11.50 and is currently, Rs 597 in Kerala.

Commercial cylinders are valued at Rs 1135 with an increase of Rs 110.

The increased rates come after three months of depressed prices. The details of the subsidy has not been disclosed by oil companies.

The prices of non-subsidised 14 kg cylinders were raised by Rs 37 in metro cities.

In Delhi, the price has risen to Rs 593.00 (increase by Rs 11.50/cylinder), in Kolkata the price is Rs 616.00 (increase by Rs 31.50), in Mumbai, the price is Rs 590.50 (increase by Rs 11.50)and in Chennai it is Rs 606.50 (increase by Rs 37).

LPG cylinder rates are revised every month.