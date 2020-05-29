New Delhi: India's economic growth tumbled to 3.1 per cent in the March quarter -- the slowest pace since the global financial crisis more than a decade back -- but the worst is yet to come as the full impact of the world's most expansive lockdown that brought the nation to a near standstill will get fully accounted for only in the next quarter.

The government began locking down Asia's third-biggest economy only towards the end of the March quarter to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The arduous lockdown, imposed on March 25, has already been extended thrice, with some relaxations beginning early this month.

Manufacturing contracted 1.4 per cent in the last quarter of 2019-20 fiscal (April 2019 to March 2020) while construction plunged 2.2 per cent. Agriculture grew by an impressive 5.9 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said, adding the GDP estimates were "based on available data" and are likely to undergo revision.

The Indian economy grew by 4.2 per cent in 2019-20 fiscal, the slowest in 11 years, after downward revision of growth rates for each of the previous three quarters.

The growth rate in FY20 is slower than the 5 per cent the government expected before the virus outbreak.

International credit rating agencies S&P Global and Fitch Ratings as well as some economists expect the fiscal year that began in April to see the worst economic contraction in four decades, with GDP shrinking by a record 5 per cent.

India was already in the midst of a protracted economic slowdown before the virus hit due to a festering crisis among shadow lenders and on declining consumer demand and private investment .

The Indian economy had grown by 6.1 per cent in FY19.

The services sector accounts, which accounts for 55 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), and manufacturing has been severely crippled by the lockdown, causing ripple effects on jobs and economic growth.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil, and electricity, contracted 38.1 per cent in April from a year earlier. The core sectors account for nearly 40 per cent of the country's industrial output.

Slower economic growth also meant slippage in fiscal deficit target. Fiscal deficit -- the shortfall in a government's income compared with its spending -- came in at 4.59 per cent of GDP for FY20, as compared to the budgetary target of 3.8 per cent.

S&P had on Thursday stated that economic activity will face ongoing disruption over the next year as the country transitions to a post-COVID-19 world.

To deal with the economic fallout of COVID-19, the government has announced a Rs 20.9 lakh crore package, mostly made up of subsidised credit to small businesses and farmers with direct fiscal stimulus limited to around 1 per cent of the GDP.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the key interest rate by 115 basis points since March.

The services sector was among the hardest hit by the lockdown restrictions imposed since March 25. Trade, hotels, and transport grew 2.6 per cent in the January-March quarter from a year ago, while financial services expanded 2.4 per cent.

Gross value added -- a key input of GDP that strips out taxes -- grew 3 per cent in January-March quarter from a year ago.

The RBI had also pegged the GDP growth for 2019-20 at 5 per cent.

China's economy had contracted by 6.8 per cent in January-March 2020, showing the impact of COVID-19.

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.45 pc in April

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.45 per cent in April 2020 from 8.33 per cent in the same month a year ago, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items and petrol, official data showed.

"Year-on-year inflation based on all items stood at 5.45 per cent for April 2020 as compared to 5.50 per cent for the previous month and 8.33 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Labour Ministry statement said.

Food inflation stood at 6.56 per cent in April 2020 against 6.67 per cent of the previous month (March 2020) and 4.92 per cent during the corresponding month (April 2019) a year ago, it said.

Lauding the efforts of the Labour Bureau which collects and released Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the 'cost of living index' data collection and release by the bureau in these difficult times during the lockdown is commendable and would go a long way to help in policy making in the country.

The CPI-IW is used to work out hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The All-India CPI-IW for April 2020 increased by 3 points and stood at 329.