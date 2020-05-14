Vazhakulam pineapple gets due place in ITC's video-tribute to farmers

Kochi: A glimpse of Vazhakulam, Kerala's own 'pineapple city', has found its due place in a promotional video of B Natural, ITC's ready-to-drink fruit beverages.

The video, conceived as a tribute to the farmers who work on the ground even as the rest of the people stay at homes due to the COVID-19 situation, features a beaming pineapple farmer in Vazhakulam near Kochi. In the video titled 'Fruit of Labour', a young farmer, clad in traditional Kerala mundu, is seen enjoying his harvest in the sprawling pineapple farms of Vazhakulam.

The video also features watermelon and orange farmers from other parts of the country.

B Natural has released the video across its digital platforms and social media handles. Through ITC Ltd.'s Agriculture Business Division, B Natural directly sources approximately 1,600 tonnes of pineapples worth over Rs 2.5 crore every year from farmers of Vazhakulam, known for its GI-tagged juicy pineapples across the world.

The video campaign is aimed at acknowledging the valuable contribution of Indian farmers that goes into the making of its products. Speaking about the initiative, Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer - Dairy and Beverages, ITC Ltd, said, "As we approach the peak of Indian summer, staying hydrated has become extremely crucial. We wanted to take this opportunity to thank the Indian farmers who have been a pillar of support during these challenging times and are among the many warriors who are helping with our efforts of reaching out to consumers."