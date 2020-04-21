{{head.currentUpdate}}

Nifty, Sensex rattled by US crude plunge

Bengaluru: Indian shares dropped sharply on Tuesday, tracking losses in global markets, following a historic overnight plunge in US crude oil that amplified the blow to the world economy from the coronavirus-led lockdowns.
US oil prices crash below $0 a barrel for the first time in history amid pandemic

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.85% to 8,999.95 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.84% at 30,747.13.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd was the biggest drag on the indexes, falling as much as 3.5%.

The losses were broad-based, with the Nifty Bank Index plunging 4.2%, its most since April 3.

Private-sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd fell for the second straight day, tumbling 6.2%.

West Texas Intermediate futures bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday after plunging below zero, but were still just $1.76 a barrel.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell half a percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.44% lower and the S&P 500 lost 1.79% overnight.

