Reliance Industries contributes Rs 5 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Reliance Foundation have contributed Rs 5 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat COVID-19.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Reliance Industries lauded the state government's proactive measures to contain the disease, including strict implementation of protocols and guidelines and launch of awareness programmes such as the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign. The letter also hailed the initiatives to protect underprivileged and migrant workers during the lockdown period.

A press release issued by the company said that RIL has contributed Rs 500 Crore to the PM-CARES Fund on Prime Minister’s call to support the nation’s fight against COVID-19, in addition to its support to various state governments.

“The company continues its 24x7, multi-pronged, on-the-ground effort to do its bit to ensure that the nation remains prepared, fed, supplied, safe, connected and motivated to fight and win against the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the Coronavirus pandemic,” the release said.

It also said that Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation are leading with a significant effort that encompasses several initiatives including India’s first 100 bed exclusive COVID-19 Hospital that was geared up in just two weeks to handle COVID-19 patients, providing free meals across the nation and scaling up rapidly to provide more meals.

The initiatives also include producing one lakh masks daily for health workers and caregivers, manufacturing thousands of PPEs daily for health workers and caregivers, besides free fuel across the country to notified emergency response vehicles. Reliance Retail is providing essential supplies daily for millions of Indians via stores and home deliveries, it said.