{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Yes Bank reports wider-than-expected loss

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Yes Bank reports wider-than-expected loss
SHARE

Mumbai: Troubled Indian lender Yes Bank reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of Rs 18,560 crore, and said it was continuing to analyse the allegations of wrongdoing by former managing director Rana Kapoor.

The loss, as reported in a filing late on Saturday, was significantly wider than the Rs 570 crore loss expected by analysts, according to Refinitv data. For the quarter a year ago, it had turned in a profit of Rs 1,001.85 crore.

The lender also indicated it would completely write down bonds worth around Rs 8,400 crore as part of a state-led restructuring plan, which involves the State Bank of India picking up a 49% stake in Yes Bank.
GADGETS
Coming soon, a Milma app to buy cows

India last week approved a rescue plan for Yes Bank, once considered a rising star after it was set up in 2004 but now struggling with bad loans. Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India placed it under a moratorium, restricting deposit withdrawals and superseded its board.

Authorities have also opened investigations into Yes Bank's lending practices that led to its failure, while its founder Kapoor was detained and a case of money laundering registered against him.

The lender said its asset quality took a severe beating in the third quarter, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total rising to 18.87% as of December-end, from 2.1% a year earlier.

The bank said its deposits had dropped by 26%, while advances were down 24% .

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank stood at 4.1% for the quarter, while its Core Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) was 0.6% - much lower than the regulatory requirements of 7.375%.
FAST TRACK
Force to unveil new van, launch likely this year

In February, the bank said it would delay its third-quarter results by at least a month as it focused on raising capital.

BOND WRITEDOWN

In its filing, Yes Bank said it will completely writedown Rs 8,400 crore worth of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes.

AT1 securities are a type of contingent convertible bond (CoCo) - perpetual instruments designed after the financial crisis to try to ensure investors, rather than taxpayers, would be on the hook if a bank runs into financial difficulties.

The administrator of Yes Bank had previously said it was in discussion with some bondholders, amid signals that a complete write-off would not happen.

Advertisement
MORE IN BUSINESS NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES