Coronavirus: Internet providers to step up network capacity to help firms allow work from home

Thiruvananthapuram: Following the outbreak of COVID-19, internet service providers in Kerala, on Thursday agreed to step up the network capacity by 30 to 40 per cent, to meet the demand arising from the situation, especially in view of spurt in work-at-home mode.

Numerous IT companies in the state have allowed their employees to work from home in the wake of 14 cases of COVID -19 being reported and about 3000 people under observation at homes and in hospitals.

The decision to step up capacity was taken at a meeting of representatives of various telecom service providers in Kerala Circle and officials of the Telecommunication Department convened by the Secretary, Electronics and IT.

Telecom service providers have assured the government that they are well equipped to face the current situation.

The major part of Internet consumption in Kerala is made available through local servers. Moreover, with global Internet traffic very low compared to the overall consumption and hence increasing the capacity won't be difficult.

Internet connectivity is a crucial aspect of business continuity plans during a pandemic. The Principal Secretary IT held talks with service providers to ensure this. Providers have informed that they can raise network capacity by 30% to 40% to meet the surge in demand. #COVID19 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 12, 2020

Most of the quarantined people are from Pathanamthitta district where the authorities have done an efficient contract tracing.

Earlier, as many as seven people from Pathanamthitta, four in Kottayam and three in Kochi have been tested positive in the state so far.

COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, is the name of the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the Coronavirus family with crown-shaped spikes on its surfaces. The name of the disease was given by the World Health Organisation.

