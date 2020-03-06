SBI gives 'in-principle' nod for investment in Yes Bank, likely to pick 49% stake with LIC

Mumbai: The SBI board has given the largest lender an "in-principle" approval to invest in the capital-starved Yes Bank.

The central board of SBI discussed the matter at a meeting on Thursday, it informed the exchanges.

The announcement came hours after Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

"The matter in regard to Yes Bank was discussed at the meeting of the central board of bank on Thursday and an in-principle approval has been given by the board to explore investment opportunity in the bank," the SBI board informed the bourses late in the evening.

According to reports, the government has asked SBI and life insurance behemoth LIC to collectively pick up a 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank.

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this year, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said Yes Bank, which had over Rs 2 lakh crore in deposits as of September, will not be allowed to go down.

Appreciating its investments in technology, he said the bank has a strong brand.

Earlier, Kumar also suggested that Yes Bank's rival Kotak Mahindra Bank is best placed to takeover the lender.

Reports of the takeover led to a 25 per cent jump in Yes Bank in trading on Thursday, while the SBI scrip closed 1.05 per cent up at Rs 288.30 a piece at the end of trade.

Recovery to be slow

All may not be lost for crisis-hit Yes Bank with banking industry insiders pointing out that the bank has heavy duty collateral against loans.

It will, therefore, depend on the acquiring bank or financial institution's capacity to hold the assets till the market improves and sell them later to recover sizeable chunk of the loans.

For instance, if collateral is a residential building, it may not fetch good price in a depressed market.

But given that some of the big financial institutions such as IL&FS and DHFL have collapsed in recent times, the market may not respond favourably to Yes Bank.

"This is the reason we expect revival of Yes Bank to be very slow," a Mumbai-based bank executive said.

Yes Bank had earlier made all possible efforts to raise growth capital but miserably failed. Now that the leading private bank is on the verge of collapse, the government has nudged the SBI to form a consortium and rescue the bank.

The RBI, as regulator, has come into action and taking all possible steps to ensure the bank makes a turnaround.

The situation at the Yes Bank has reached alarming level forcing the RBI to supersede its board. A limit has also been imposed on withdrawal of deposits in excess of Rs 50,000.

There is a growing perception in the market that a sizeable part of Yes Bank's loans have turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) which are not recoverable. This will lead to erosion of its assets but given that the bank, in the past, took heavy collateral for lending, the market expects the acquiring entity to recover part of the loans by selling the assets.

"Loans are certainly turning into NPAs but does the underlying collateral have market value and to what extent, can they be recovered? What one sees is that bank has already made provisions for bad loans but the bank has the right to sell the assets mortgaged with it," another banking industry executive said.

Many industry watchers feel that the road to recovery for Yes Bank will not be easy and going forward, their size will shrink.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)