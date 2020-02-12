{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

South Indian Bank bags 6 IBA awards

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

South Indian Bank bags 6 IBA awards
SHARE

Mumbai: The South Indian Bank won six awards at the 'Banking Technology Awards 2020' organised by the Indian Banks Association.

Best Technology Bank of the Year, Best use of data and analytics for business, best IT risk management and cyber security initiatives, best payment initiatives, consumer centric use of technology, best CIO were the awards bagged by the South Indian Bank at the event.

The conference and award ceremony, held on February 5, 2020 in Mumbai, was attended by senior most bankers, business leaders and technology professionals.

Advertisement
MORE IN BUSINESS NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES