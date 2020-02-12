South Indian Bank bags 6 IBA awards

Mumbai: The South Indian Bank won six awards at the 'Banking Technology Awards 2020' organised by the Indian Banks Association.

Best Technology Bank of the Year, Best use of data and analytics for business, best IT risk management and cyber security initiatives, best payment initiatives, consumer centric use of technology, best CIO were the awards bagged by the South Indian Bank at the event.

The conference and award ceremony, held on February 5, 2020 in Mumbai, was attended by senior most bankers, business leaders and technology professionals.