LPG prices hiked after Delhi election results

The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was spiked on Wednesday. The new rates are effective from today.

The new price of the LPG cylinder is Rs 850.50 in Kerala, Rs 146.50 higher than the old rate. The price of commercial cylinders was hiked last week.

LPG prices were last increased on January 1. Fuel retailers usually revise prices every month. The prices vary across different cities.

The government subsidises up to 12 LPG cylinders for households.

It is likely that the price rise was stalled by the government owing to the Delhi elections as it would have had a detrimental effect on popular sentiment. The increase in prices will further affect the purchasing power of consumers burdened by inflation.