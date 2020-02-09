Jose Vallikappan becomes Manorama board member

Kottayam: Lt Colonel (retired) Jose Vallikappan has been appointed a member of the Malayala Manorama Board of Directors.

A native of Teekoy in Kottayam, Vallikappan is a former Manorama official and had held several positions during the 1985-2002 period.

Vallikappan, who joined the Army in 1962, had taken part in the 1965 and 1971 wars. He had a miraculous escape after his jeep was completely destroyed in a mine explosion in the Sialkot battle in 1965. He even carried a severely injured jawan on his shoulders to the border.

During 1979-81 period, he led the 18th cavalry regiment.

He voluntarily retired from the Army in 1985 and joined Manorama. Manorama Vision and Manorama Music were started during his tenure as the manager of the electronic media division.

He retired as the corporate publicity general manger in 2002. He had also written a column, 'The Nonsense File', for The Week.

Annamma is his wife. His daughter is Joan (London) and son-in-law is Jojo Alexander (Vice-president, Strategy, Alstom, Paris).