Rail Budget 2020: Kerala gets a raw deal, red flag for many projects

Kochi: Kerala got a raw deal in the Rail Budget 2020, presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1.

Apart from ignoring the state's pleas to allocate enough funds for development works, the Railway Ministry snubbed the state by sanctioning paltry token amount of Rs 1,000 each for at least three important projects that have been in the pipeline for many years.

That is not all. The ministry has turned down projects recommended by the Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions.

The only good deal

There was nothing to crow about the budgetary allocations, save the Rs 88 crore for the track doubling works from Ernakulam to Kayamkulam via Kottayam.

But what surprised many was the ministry's decision to grant paltry token amount of Rs 1000 for five projects. Those were: Sabari line construction from Angamaly to Erumeli; track doubling works from Ambalappuzha to Ernakulam; new track construction from Guruvayur to Tirunavaya; new coach factory at Palakkad and third line construction from Ernakulam to Shornur.

Demanded Rs 300cr, allocated Rs 5cr

The state had demanded Rs 300 crore for the track doubling works from Thiruvananthapuram to Kanyakumari. However, the ministry granted only Rs 133 crore. Of this, Rs 128 crore could be utilised only after land acquisition. For, this falls under the plan head of 'extra budgetary resources', where money could be spent only after land acquisition. This means the actual allocation was just Rs five crore.

Fate of Nemom Terminal in doubt

Railways has to cough Rs 217 crore to acquire 14.84 hectares land for the seven-kilometre track doubling works from Nemom to Thiruvananthapuram, but no money has been for this purpose.

Similar is the fate of the much-hyped coach terminal at Nemom. Railway minister Piyush Goyal had inaugurated the project's foundation stone laying function in March 2019. Though Rs 132 crore was needed to complete the project, the ministry earmarked only Rs 50 lakh, leaving its fate in doubt.

This was a huge setback for O Rajagopal, the lone BJP legislator in Kerala Assembly who represents Nemom constituency.

The chief administrative officer A K Sinha had assured that money for Nemom project would be sanctioned by January.

The terminal is expected to decongest the busy Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

11 projects red flagged

The ministry has red flagged 11 projects, including development of as Chengannur station, pit line construction at Palakkad and Kollam, additional platforms at Kochuveli, additional tracks at Shornur and bypass line at Palakkad.

The low budget allocation has dampened the spirits of railway users in Kerala.

Saran, a member of the Rail Passengers' Association in Palakkad, said he was dejected by the railway ministry's ill-treatment. "The BJP-led government deliberately ignored Kerala's pleas," he said.

Allocation for Kerala in the Railway Budget

Sabari Railway - Rs.1000

Palakkad Coach Factory - Rs.1000

Ernakulam-Ambalapuzha track doubling - Rs.3000

Harippad-Ambalapuzha track doubling - Rs 13.95cr

Kottayam track doubling - Rs 88 cr

Nemom Terminal- Nil (needs 217cr for land acquisition alone)

Trivandrum-Kanyakumari track doubling - Rs 133 cr

Kochuveli additional two platform lines- Nil

Chengannur station development - Nil

Kollam memu shed expansion - Nil

Palakkad pit line-Nil

Kollam pit line - Nil

Shornur 1km doubling towards Palakkad/ Thrissur - Nil

IBS at two locations in Alappuzha line - Nil

LHB coach handling facility at Ernakulam Marshalling Yard -Nil

Ernakulam-Shornur third line – Rs 1000

Automatic coach washing plant at Ermc/Kochuveli – Rs 1.73 cr

Catwalk at Pit lines at ERMC – Rs 90 lakh

Guruvayur-Tiruavaya line Rs 1000

Palakkad bypass line -Nil