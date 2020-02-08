From US to China, expatriates weigh in on Kerala budget

Six non-resident Keralites got together on Manorama’s WhatsApp discussion forum on budget day to pour their hearts out on Kerala’s current course and to shed light on future.

Produce knowledge

Kiran Mani, managing director, Google, San Francisco, United States

In the budget was a proposal to start 60 new courses in colleges. Kerala has the potential to grow as a knowledge economy. The state has an advantage in basic factors including total basic literacy, strong civic structure, excellent living standards and critical thinking. We can build on this foundation but we do not have any more time to lose.

Stress on waste management

Smitha V Sreejith, senior business consultant and writer, Melbourne, Australia

We have set in motion a revolution through a ban on plastic. We have to stress on waste management too. The budget has had its eco-friendly steps. One of them was the road tax exemption to provide an incentive for electric vehicles. However, when electric vehicles hit the road, we have to think about a lot of factors including basic infrastructure and the disposal of batteries.

Good times for expatriates

Anne Pali, anchor and writer, Doha, Qatar

I am hopeful of the budget proposals meant for women, differently abled persons and expatriates. The budget could have provided for programmes to further the mental health of teens and youngsters considering the increased violence aimed at women and children. Expatriates are getting more platforms to air their opinions on elections and development agenda. Expatriates will also benefit from the legal help programme when they return home.

Smart marketing

Pramod Kanakath, travel photographer and teacher, Jakarta, Indonesia

As someone who has roamed the world with a camera, I can vouch for tourism’s pride of place in Kerala’s future. Endeavours such as the Kerala Blog Express are getting popular. Influential travel bloggers such as Janet Newenham and Emily Luxton have lauded the endeavour. We have to focus on travellers from SouthEast Asia now. We have to market Kerala with increased vigour.

Kerala for women

Farzana Ali, writer, Foshan, China

The budget proposal to set up more She Lodges is heartening. Yet I feel that Kerala has a long way to go, maybe because I am used to living in China with its emphasis on women’s safety. Women should be free from the fear of oglers, molesters and morality enforcers. Kerala’s recent night walks for women had to be guarded by the police. Women’s safety and public cleanliness are closely related to tourism development. We have to take strict action against the increasing attacks on foreign travellers.

Get into washrooms!

Ammu Andrews, entrepreneur and writer, Palermo, Italy

The proposal to set up more She toilets and public washrooms are laudable. Let men too get into a habit of using washrooms. Do not pee on public streets please! In Italy, you won’t find many public washrooms. Bars are the public places in this country. They are nothing like the bars in India. These are places where you go to eat and drink. These establishments have to provide washroom facilities. The establishments may lose their licences if they do not keep washrooms clean.