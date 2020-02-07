Kerala Budget 2020: Revenue deficit pegged at Rs 15,201cr. Key announcements at a glance

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac presented the Left Democratic Front's final budget on Friday that envisaged a revenue deficit of Rs 15,201 crore.

Claiming to be women-oriented budget, Isaac has set aside Rs 3,809 crore for various women's welfare programmes.

On the urban development front, Kochi got the maximum share with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore for various projects.

Important budget announcements at a glance:

Tax

Isaac has estimated a tax revenue growth of 21 per cent during 2020-21, revising his estimate from the wildly optimistic GST growth of 30 per cent last year.

His revised figures said he could not even manage 10 per cent; it was only 9.9 per cent.

The drop by Isaac's estimates was more than Rs 10,000 crore. But, the latest figures put out by the Comptroller and Accountant General (CAG) showed that the drop could be more than Rs 15,000 crore. A 21 per cent growth rate under these circumstance look next to impossible.

Land appreciation

Notified land near such large-scale projects will be valued at a maximum of 30 per cent above the declared fair value. Isaac has once again increased the fair value of land by 10 per cent.

Annual luxury building tax levied on residential building, which was revised last time too, has been revised once more.

Welfare pension

The state government has increased all welfare pension funds by Rs 100, allotted Rs 40 crore to paddy farmers and Rs 10 crore for startups in the state.

Power

The government proposes power projects with a capacity of 500 MW.

Kochi development

Isaac allotted Rs 6,000 crore for Kochi's development. The city would get an unified travel card and Metro project would be extended.

Local self governments

An amount of Rs 12,074 crore has been earmarked for Local Self Government Institutions in 2020-21. Apart from this, Rs 6,285 crore will also be made available to them in 2020-21.

KIIFB

The minister said steps have been completed to spend Rs 20,000 crore from KIIFB in 2020-21.

Credit facilities

Loans would be made available without asset security to those who have secured work order from government/quasi government/major corporates or institutions.

Financial assistance up to Rs 1 crore will be provided at the time of expansion of new product prototypes that are related to sustainable development goals of UNO and are also required by any government department. For this, an amount of Rs 10 crore is provided to KFC.

Infrastructure

Rs 1,102 crore has been earmarked under Plan Scheme. At least Rs 3,500crore can be expected under Non Plan for maintenance, for new roads and for clearing pending bills.In addition to this, construction works amounting more than Rs 25,000 crore, including Rs 13,358 crore, Rs 4,500 crore from earlier Plan schemes, Rs 1,100 crore from Central Road Fund, Rs 1,400 crore from Rebuild Kerala and Rs 800 crore from KSDP are being carried out by Public Works Department. The construction of 5000 Km roads will be completed during 2020-21.

Tourism

Rs 320 crore has been earmarked for development of tourism which was severely affect by two consecutive floods. Out of this, Rs 63 crore is allotted for marketing.

Industries

The share of industrial sector in state's domestic revenue which was 9.8 percent in 2014-15 has raised to 13.2 percent in 2018-19. In total, an amount of Rs 280 crore is earmarked for the Public Sector in 2020-21.

Non-Resident Keralites

The outlay for NORKA has been raised to Rs 90 crore. Top most priority is given to the rehabilitation of expatriate returnees.

Hunger-free Kerala

This scheme can be expanded to more areas in 2020-21. An amount of Rs 20 crore is set apart as special financial assistance. Under the aegis of Kudumbashree, 1000 food courts will be started for providing food at Rs 25.

Women empowerment

Budgetary allocation for the upliftment of women has been enhanced to Rs 3,809 crore. An amount of Rs 250 crore has been set apart for Kudumbashree units.

Education

The total outlay for general education sector is Rs 19129 crore. The plan outlay for higher education sector is Rs 493 crore, of which Rs 125 crore is for Kerala, Calicut, Kannur, Mahathma Gandhi, Sanskrit, Malayalam & Law Universities. The outlay for technical education has been Rs 210 crore.

Health security

Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi will esnure in-patient treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family for 41.37lakh families. The expenditure for this is Rs 700 crore. Along with this, the families who are outside this scheme and not included in any other health schemes will get the benefits of the old Karunya scheme.

Fisheries

Rs 380 crore has been earmarked as plan fund in the current year for fisheries sector, including harbour engineering department. In addition to this, Rs 750 crore will be spent through KIIFB in 2020-21.

Kuttanad package

Rs 750 crore will be expended from the budget provision for Kuttanad.

Idukki package

An amount of Rs 100 crore will be set aside for Idukki district in 2020-21 for agriculture, soil-water conservation and animal husbandry departments.

Agriculture

• The outlay of Agriculture sector is Rs 764 crore.

• An amount of Rs 118 crore is earmarked for paddy cultivation.

• A rice park in Palakkad under co-operative sector will commence operation in 2020-21.

• The first phase of Rubber Park will be established in the 500 acre land remaining after the requirement of News Print Factory.

• Total outlay of Animal Husbandry sector is Rs 422 crore. Out of this, Rs 54 crore is earmarked for Public Sector Undertakings and Rs 75 crore to Veterinary University.

• A total of Rs 864 crore is earmarked for irrigation.

• An amount of Rs 112 crore is earmarked for coir sector in 2020-21. An amount of Rs 50 crore is expected from Coir Board for starting 10 coir clusters.

Kerala Financial Corporation

The share capital of Kerala Financial Corporation will be increased by Rs 200 crore. Based on this, the Kerala Financial Corporation can additionally mobilise Rs 2000 crore from the market.

SC/ST welfare

Outlay for scheduled caste sub plan is Rs 2730 crore and that for tribal sub plan is Rs 786 crore. An amount of Rs 685 crore under scheduled caste sub plan and Rs 247 crore under scheduled tribe sub plan are earmarked for, land for landless, completion of incomplete houses, share of life mission and for study rooms.

Sports

Rs 120 crore has been earmarked for Sports and Youth Affairs.

Transport

Rs 1000 crore has been allocated for KSRTC as special financial assistance, while Rs 111 crore has been allocated for Water Transport Department. Out of this, Rs 26 crore has been earmarked for State Water Transport.

Cooperative Sector

The outlay of co-operative sector is Rs 134 crore.

Lottery

The turn over of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was Rs 5,445 crore. This will be raised to Rs 12,000 crore in 2019-20. The target for 2020-21 is Rs 15,000 crore.

Miscellaneous

Issac has set aside Rs 1,000 crore for coastal area development, Rs 1,500 crore for the public works department, Rs 1,000 crore for village road projects and Rs 4,383 crore for drinking water projects in the state.

The government also announced the ban of CFL/Filament bulbs in the budget.