RBI holds rates as expected amid accelerating inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held rates steady on Thursday in a bid to combat inflation that has accelerated to its highest levels in more than five years, but the central bank retained its accommodative monetary policy stance as growth remains lacklustre.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to leave the key repo rate unchanged at 5.15% and the reverse repo rate at 4.9%.

All six committee members voted in accord, and the decision was in line with expectations of economists polled by Reuters.

Inflation for December had touched 7.35 per cent raising the case for a no rate-cut.

Though there are expectations of a moderation in inflation from the elevated level of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, the Monitory Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent.

This is the first policy announcement from RBI in 2020.

The central bank retained GDP growth at 5 per cent for 2019-20 and pegged it at 6 per cent for the next fiscal.

"Economic activity remains subdued and the few indicators that have moved up recently are yet to gain traction in a more broad-based manner. Given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to maintain status quo, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said.

Between February and October 2019, the RBI had reduced repo rate by 135 basis points.

