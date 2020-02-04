Rathin Roy to cast light on Union Budget at annual Manorama talk

Kochi: Eminent economist Rathin Roy will provide a glimpse into the known and unknown aspects of the Union Budget 2020-21 at the annual Malayala Manorama Budget Lecture. The event will be held at the convention centre of Le Meridien on February 6.

Mr Roy's talk will be the 21st edition of the budget lecture series organised by Malayala Manorama.

Mr Roy, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi, may also shed light on the effects of the Union Budget on Kerala.

He has been a member of the Finance Advisory Committee of the Prime Minister and also of the Central Pay Revision Commission. He has also been associated with the environment protection project of the UN and the World Economic Forum.

He is an honorary Professor at IIT, Kanpur. He has also worked as a faculty in the universities of Manchester and London. Mr Roy, who was the economic advisor to the 13th Finance Commission, has also worked in the economic wing of the Indian embassies in various countries.

He has a doctorate from the University of Cambridge and has numerous research articles and some books to his credit.