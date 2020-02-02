{{head.currentUpdate}}

Weekend reads: 10 analytical pieces on Union Budget 2020

Here are the 10 must-read analytical pieces on Union Budget 2020, published by different media houses in India.

1. Mohan Guruswamy in Scroll.in: Budget 2020 is long on rhetoric, short on substance

2. C P Chandrasekhar in The Wire: Budget 2020 sidesteps the question of what the government should do to revive the economy

3. Ashok Gulati in The Indian Express: Examining the FM’s plan to double farmers’ income in two years

4. Shekhar Gupta in The Print: Why Narendra Modi has taken the big and the bang out of the Budget
5. Swaminathan S Anklesaria Aiyar in Economic Times: Few winners in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's marathon speech

6. Praveen Chakravarty in Hindustan Times: The budget is insipid. It won’t revive the economy

7. C Rangarajan in The Times of India: Budget well meaning, but may miss deficit target

8. Kumar Mangalam Birla in The Mint: The pragmatic balance between maintaining fiscal discipline and growth

9. Narendar Pani in The Hindu Business Line: No clear strategy for an economic recovery

10.Alam Srinivas in Deccan Herald:A budget that collapsed under weight of long speech

