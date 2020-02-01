India awaits Sitharaman's second budget amidst economic slowdown

New Delhi: While the economy is grappling with a slowdown, rising inflation and falling consumer demand, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her second budget today. This budget will prove to be a tough balancing act for the Finance Ministry.

The government is expected disregard the fiscal deficit constraint to employ various policies this year to increase deficit spending and boost consumer demand to revive growth.

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian had on Friday suggested the government should focus on growth rather than being rigid on fiscal deficit in times of slowing economy.

The government can look at option of increasing market borrowing to fund higher expenditure by the government in 2020-21, he said adding that if need be, the government can resort to higher market borrowing this fiscal.

“The view that we have articulated is that it's better at this point to lean on growth. When you look at the debt-to-GDP ratio, the denominator is the GDP, and our analysis has also shown that when GDP growth increases, the debt-to-GDP ratio falls as well," he said.

It is time to focus on growth and, therefore, cutting expenditure is not an option, probably because at a time like this, growth needs to be taken care of, he added.

According to the Budget Estimate, fiscal deficit has been pegged at 3.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current financial year.

The 'escape clause' in the FRBM Act allows the government to breach its fiscal deficit target by 0.5 percentage points at times of severe stress in the economy, including periods of structural change and those when growth falls sharply.

Asked about his view on lowering income tax to spur consumption, he said the tax base is very low and any moderation may not lead to yield desired result.

Putting money in hands of the poor would be better alternative for spurring consumption than cutting income tax, he said adding that social sector spending good measure to improve consumption demand.

On the inflation outlook, he said it would be within range of the Monetary Policy Committee.

(With inputs from PTI.)

